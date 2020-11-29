Menu
Margarette Wilson Lindsey
LINDSEY, Margarette Wilson, better known to all as "Missy," passed away peacefully at home on November 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings; her husband and the love of her life, Robert W. "Pete"/"Pappa" Lindsey; grandson, Jason Williams; and great-granddaughter, Makayla Goodman. Her legacy lives on through her daughters, Janet L. Williams (Irving), Cynthia "Cindy" L. Goodman (Ricky); grandchildren, Jamie Williams (Gretchen), Robert Goodman (Amanda) and Sarah Goodman; one great-granddaughter, Haley Goodman; Baby "Boy" Goodman due in February; and goddaughter, Michelle B. Oppegaard. Missy retired on disability from Dupont in 1981 and devoted her life to her husband, children, grandchildren and doted on her great-grandchild. She was loved and respected by all who knew her, gave the best hugs and kisses and will be missed by all. A private funeral ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham. The ceremony will be livestreamed at Blileys.com for the public. Private interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral
1:00p.m.
Bliley's-Chippenham
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
