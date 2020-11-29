LINDSEY, Margarette Wilson, better known to all as "Missy," passed away peacefully at home on November 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings; her husband and the love of her life, Robert W. "Pete"/"Pappa" Lindsey; grandson, Jason Williams; and great-granddaughter, Makayla Goodman. Her legacy lives on through her daughters, Janet L. Williams (Irving), Cynthia "Cindy" L. Goodman (Ricky); grandchildren, Jamie Williams (Gretchen), Robert Goodman (Amanda) and Sarah Goodman; one great-granddaughter, Haley Goodman; Baby "Boy" Goodman due in February; and goddaughter, Michelle B. Oppegaard. Missy retired on disability from Dupont in 1981 and devoted her life to her husband, children, grandchildren and doted on her great-grandchild. She was loved and respected by all who knew her, gave the best hugs and kisses and will be missed by all. A private funeral ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham. The ceremony will be livestreamed at Blileys.com
for the public. Private interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.