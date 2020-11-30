JENKINS, Evelyn Y., 70, of Highland Springs, departed this life on November 19, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Alvin L. Jenkins; daughter, Natasha Brown; two grandchildren; sister, Mary James; two brothers, William and James Reynolds; and a host of other relatives and friends. A walk-through viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane.