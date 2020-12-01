LOVING, Gracie Louise, 89, of Henrico, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Davis Loving; mother and father, Sellus and Lucy Harris; sister, Dorothy Harris; brother, Charles Harris; and nephew, Robert Lewis Harris. Louise retired after many years from Kiddie Kompany Day Care Center, where she worked with children. She was a fan of NASCAR, her favorite driver was Joey Logano. Louise is survived by her son, Linwood Loving whom she dearly loved; siblings, Lewis Harris, Janice Luck, Ginny Holloway and Betty Mullins; niece and numerous nephews. The family offers special thanks to all the therapists and nurses that helped care for Louise. The family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23005, where a funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. Graveside will be held at Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Rd., Hanover, Va. 23069, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Okla. 73123. Condolences and memories may be registered at www.nelsenashland.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2020.