SHEPHERD, Dorice Lynette Tanner "Dori", of Chesterfield, Va., was born July 9, 1963, and lost her battle with MS and cancer with her family by her side on November 21, 2020. She transitioned to a peaceful afterlife with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Throughout her battle with cancer, Dori always kept a smile on her face. Dori touched many lives and will be missed by all. She leaves to cherish her memory and celebrate her life her son, Damien Christopher Ward of Raleigh, N.C.; and daughter, Kiara Tanner Maupin of Chesterfield, Va.; husband, Marvin Shepherd; parents, Dorothy C. and Willard H. Tanner of Blackridge, Va.; brother, Riccardo W. Tanner (Debi) of Chesterfield, Va.; and sister, Wanda Tanner-McNeil (Warren) of North Wales, Pa.; aunts and uncles, Yvonne Brown of Broadnax, Va., James and Bessie Brown of Broadnax, Va., Josephine Tanner of Richmond, Va., Alfreda and Ira Brown of Palm Coast, Fla.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Viewing will be held on Thursday, December 3, from 3 to 6 p.m. and Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St. Private services will be held on Saturday. Live webcast on Mimms website. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society in memory of Dori. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the Emcompass Hospice Care for their support and care.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2020.