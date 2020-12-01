ANDERSON, Katherine Gayle "Kathy", 65, of Dinwiddie, suddenly went to be with the Lord Friday, November 27, 2020. Kathy was born to the late Edwin Allan Gayle Sr. and Margaret Gayle Mason. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Bernard Anderson; and brother, Edwin Allan Gayle Jr. Kathy is survived by two stepsons, Brian Anderson (Jennifer) and Chris Anderson (Cindy); six siblings, Kristine Gayle White (Tommy), Peggy Goodwin, Elizabeth "Betsy" Vick (Dennis), Richard Gayle (Melody), Matthew Gayle (Barbara) and Mary Futrell; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Kathy was an animal lover, car enthusiast, loved the outdoors and would help anyone in need. She will be dearly missed by her relatives and everyone that knew her. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements handled by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes. Condolences may be registered at ealvinsmall.com
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2020.