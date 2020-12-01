Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Katherine Gayle "Kathy" Anderson
1955 - 2020
BORN
September 13, 1955
DIED
November 27, 2020
ANDERSON, Katherine Gayle "Kathy", 65, of Dinwiddie, suddenly went to be with the Lord Friday, November 27, 2020. Kathy was born to the late Edwin Allan Gayle Sr. and Margaret Gayle Mason. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Bernard Anderson; and brother, Edwin Allan Gayle Jr. Kathy is survived by two stepsons, Brian Anderson (Jennifer) and Chris Anderson (Cindy); six siblings, Kristine Gayle White (Tommy), Peggy Goodwin, Elizabeth "Betsy" Vick (Dennis), Richard Gayle (Melody), Matthew Gayle (Barbara) and Mary Futrell; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Kathy was an animal lover, car enthusiast, loved the outdoors and would help anyone in need. She will be dearly missed by her relatives and everyone that knew her. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements handled by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes. Condolences may be registered at ealvinsmall.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.