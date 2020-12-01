KOLODZIEJSKI, Hattie, 95, of Glen Allen, went to be with the Lord on November 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Frank G. Kolodziejski; her son, James L. Kolodziejski; and six brothers and four sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Pam Lapin (Jerry); four grandchildren and 10 great-grandkids. Hattie moved to Mechanicsville in 1997 with her daughter. She had spent many years volunteering her time and passionately serving her community and continued doing so at Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center for 10 years, where she held the position of Volunteer Association President and Past President. She lived at Crump Health and Rehab in Glen Allen for 10 years, where she passed of COVID-19 related complications. Hattie was known for her amazing hugs, compassion, tolerance, patience and fearless wit. She loved to spread joy, soothe those who suffered and dedicated her life to serving others through community outreach. She will leave a void that can only be filled by the compassionate and loving actions of all who knew her. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and concern for the health of Hattie's loved ones, there will be a short service at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to your local chapter of Habitat for Humanity or Autism Speaks.