RICHARDSON, Franklin Delano, Jr., 65, better known as "Frankie," went home to be with the Lord on November 27, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Franklin Delano Richardson Sr., known as "Dell" and Shirley Richardson; siblings, Donna Beaber and Billy Richardson. Frankie is survivied by his wife, Joanne B. Jenkins; sons, Allen Richardson and Shawn Richardson (Danyella); stepdaughter, Sheri Werner Nickolas (Tony); grandgirls, Abby and Libbie Puryear; sisters, Debra Baker and Cheyeene Nolte; half-brothers, Wayne Richardson and Shawn Rech; brother-in-law, Ronnie Beaber; a special cousin, Malcolm Richardson; nephews, Dalton and Brandon Richardson; niece, Amber Baker. Frankie was a master plumber and operated his own business in the Richmond area for a number of years. Frankie had recently retired from Stemmle Plumbing Repair, where he had worked for over 15 years. Frankie was a real guy's guy who loved to hangout with his buddies, ride his Harley and watch boxing. He loved to work hard and he had a variety of practical skills. Many looked up to him and sought him out for help and advice. When you think of Frankie, you will remember his smile, laugh and great sense of humor. Everyone that knew Frankie knows he is up in Heaven cracking jokes and making the angels laugh. The family would like to thank all the wonderful doctors and nurses of Regional Memorial Hospital in the CCU and Covid section who took care of Frankie since November 10. There will be a memorial service planned for a later date. Please consider a donation in Frankie's honor to Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Cancer Society; COPD Foundation; Lewy Body Dementia Association.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.