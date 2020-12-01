WIGGINS, Harold Vincent, Jr., 73, passed away on November 23, 2020, at his home in Ashland, Virginia. He was born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, to the late Harold and Frances (nee Lowy) Wiggins Sr. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Barbara Peatross Wiggins; and his beloved sister, Carol Wiggins; and beloved brother, John Wiggins (Grace). He is also survived by many cousins and was a caring uncle to many nieces and nephews and grandnieces and nephews. Harold served his country in Vietnam in the U.S. Army. He was in Logistics Engineering of the Unit Transportation 450th Saigon Support, attached to the 11th Armored Cavalry. He attended Penn State and graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University in Mass Communications. Harold became a professional photographer and videographer. There will be a gathering at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Thursday, December 3, at 12 p.m. His family is in the care of Nelsen Funeral Home of Ashland, Virginia.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.