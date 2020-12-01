Menu
Virginia A. Wingfield
1957 - 2020
BORN
December 21, 1957
DIED
November 25, 2020
WINGFIELD, Virginia A., 62, of Henrico, departed this life on November 25, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Robert Wingfield; four children, Antoinette Howard, Keith Howard, William Carney Jr. and Nathaniel Howard; 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Rosalyn McCulley and Phyllis Mann; one niece, Erica McCulley; and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. Services will be private.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road, Richmond, VA 23223
Funeral services provided by:
Wilson & Associates
