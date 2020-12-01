WALDROP, Christopher "Chris" Douglas, Jr., 22, of Louisa, went to be with the Lord Thursday, November 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Palma Seta Waldrop and Carrington Watkins Waldrop, and Mary Lou Crowder Cronk and E. David Cronk. Christopher is survived by his father, Christopher Waldrop Sr. (Melinda); mother, Leslie Camden Cronk; the love of his life, Maria Angelina Conti; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends. He enjoyed his career working on industrial equipment and loved his pony, Cookie Dough, chickens and dogs. Christopher was creative and smart and had a big heart and a loving spirit. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St. Services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Salem Baptist Church, Manakin-Sabot. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Reins Ministries or Salem Baptist Church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2020.