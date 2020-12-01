Menu
Christopher Douglas "Chris" Waldrop Jr.
WALDROP, Christopher "Chris" Douglas, Jr., 22, of Louisa, went to be with the Lord Thursday, November 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Palma Seta Waldrop and Carrington Watkins Waldrop, and Mary Lou Crowder Cronk and E. David Cronk. Christopher is survived by his father, Christopher Waldrop Sr. (Melinda); mother, Leslie Camden Cronk; the love of his life, Maria Angelina Conti; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends. He enjoyed his career working on industrial equipment and loved his pony, Cookie Dough, chickens and dogs. Christopher was creative and smart and had a big heart and a loving spirit. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St. Services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Salem Baptist Church, Manakin-Sabot. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Reins Ministries or Salem Baptist Church.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
West Chapel - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, VA 23060
Dec
2
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
West Chapel - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, VA 23060
Dec
3
Service
11:00a.m.
Salem Baptist Church, Manakin-Sabot
Funeral services provided by:
West Chapel - Glen Allen
GUEST BOOK
2 Entries
A child is always with us. First in their lifetime, then forever in our memory Thinking of you and holding you in our thoughts and prayers
Twila
December 1, 2020
Deepest sympathy to Chris' Family. Grandparents Palma and Carrington were dear friends and so often spoke of their beloved little grandson, Chris. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Joy Nero Ferguson
December 1, 2020