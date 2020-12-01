BROWN, Mr. Warren Gamaliel Harding Jr., age 73, son of the late Rev. Warren G. H. Brown Sr. and Rev. Gretchen H. Jackson Brown, died November 25, 2020, in Charlottesville. He is survived by: his wife, Yvonne Jones Brown; children, Shannon Brown, Warren G. H. Brown III and Hunter Brown; granddaughter, Chloe Garner; siblings, other relatives and friends. A longtime educator with Buckingham and Albemarle County School Systems, he was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Prince Hall F&A Masons and the American Legion. A graveside service with military honors will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at the Slate River Baptist Church Cemetery in Dillwyn, Va. Public viewing at the funeral home will be held Tuesday, from 2 to 6 p.m. Reid's Funeral Home of Dillwyn is in charge of the service.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2020.