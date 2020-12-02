HARRIS, Edith Matilda Middleton, went on to be with the Lord on November 19, 2020. She was born October 1, 1920, to Ada and John Middleton, twin to Dorothy Vaughan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Harris Sr.; sisters, Ester and Dorothy; brothers, James, Frank, Robert, Fred and John. She is survived by her son, Daniel Harris Jr. (Frances); daughter, Susan; siblings, Barbara Williamson and Charles Middleton; devoted nieces and nephews, Edith (Howard), Jean (Colan), Ann and Johnny (Alden; grandchildren, Chanda Harris, Leslie (Almasi) Parham; great-grandchildren, Britany Harr-Jones, Yazmin (Dennis) White, Cydney, Gavin (Jade) Jones, Christian and Alauren; and 13 great-grands; extended family, Dr. Alvin and Gay Goldstone and family, Linda Evans and Whipple family; and devoted friends, Ada Evans, Beth Weiner, Elle Renee Adams and Adrienne Winkleman Epstein. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where a public viewing will be held on Thursday, December 3, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral service will be held at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 200 Old Hundred Rd., on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 1 p.m. There will be a broadcast so that those attending may remain in their vehicles if so desired. Interment church cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2020.