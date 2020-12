Clarence Dabney was such a positive spirit. He was fun and funny. He was always ready to give me his analysis and commentary on the latest game. I have not seen Clarence for a long time, but think about him often, and had hoped to run into him sometime when I came to Ashland. I certainly feel fortunate to have known him and his lovely wife, Estell. To the Dabney family - please accept my sincere condolences.

Sara McIntosh Stern December 2, 2020