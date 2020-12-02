Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Carolyn Nichol Thomas
THOMAS, Carolyn Nichol, of Richmond, 98, widow of Dr. George Wm. Thomas, died peacefully on Sunday morning, November 22, 2020. Her funeral will take place on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Belmont United Methodist Church, 3510 Broad Rock Blvd., Richmond, Virginia 23234. Visitation will be at 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m., with burial in Westhampton Memorial Park at 2 p.m., Gaskins Road and Patterson Avenue. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to her church.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Belmont United Methodist Church
3510 Broad Rock Blvd., Richmond, Virginia
Dec
5
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Belmont United Methodist Church
3510 Broad Rock Blvd., Richmond, Virginia
Dec
5
Burial
2:00p.m.
Westhampton Memorial Park
Gaskins Road and Patterson Avenue
Funeral services provided by:
Westhampton Memorial & Cremation Park
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
13 Entries
Dear Bill, Jim and I are saddened by the loss of your mother, Carolyn. She was a remarkable woman and we know how much you cherished her. I always enjoyed seeing on Facebook the things the two of you were doing. We hope that all of these memories will be a help to you now. We are sorry that we can't be present with you on Saturday, but know we are there in spirit. Roxane and Jim Gilmore
Roxane G Gilmore
December 2, 2020
God Bless & Godspeed to Mrs. Thomas for the unconditional love and support she provided to everyone she ever met - a life most assuredly well spent!
Dabney Oakley
December 2, 2020
Bill I am so sorry for your loss a wonderful Mother and friend
Evelyn Holliday
December 1, 2020
Carolyn, you magnificent human being. Though saddened by your loss, I look forward to a, much far off future date, to sit by your side looking out into the universe. Thank you for always smiling with a bit of mischief curled into the corners.
Thomas Kelley
November 30, 2020
Bill I was saddened to see the notice of your mom's passing. She was a fine lady and always a pleasure to be around her. Many happy memories at "Linger Longer". Please take care. Tom
Tom Goodwin
November 30, 2020
Bill, a beautiful obituary. You were a wonderful son to your mother.
Win Sowder
Friend
November 29, 2020
Bill, When I was caring for my Mother Mardel, I always thought of the standard of excellent care and love you gave to your Mother.
James Renwick Manship
November 29, 2020
Prayers. A good Methodist woman. Loved you. Loved her church. now an Angel in heaven.
LtCol. Bob Hawthorne
Friend
November 29, 2020
I wish to express my profound sympathy to the Thomas family. I was honored to know Mrs. Thomas. She was indeed a role model for all to follow. Mrs. Thomas was a blessing to our Commonwealth.
Susan Weems-Leachman
November 29, 2020
Woody, Jennifer and families, I am so sorry to learn of Grandma Thomas' passing. I loved Grandma Thomas so much. She was the most remarkable woman, and had a heart of gold. You all are in my thoughts and prayers during this very sad difficult time. Love to you all , Nancy
Nancy
November 29, 2020
I am so very sorry to hear of your loss. May God grant confort to each of you. Your Mom NOW is in the living arms of Jesus. May she rest in peace.
James D. Taylor
November 29, 2020
Aunt Carolyn was an amazing person and will be missed by everyone who knew her. She was full of energy and always had a positive outlook. Our family had many Thanksgiving dinners at the Thomas house. My thoughts and prayers are with her family.
Tom Dana
November 29, 2020
Carolyn was a wonderful woman who raised a terrific son, Bill. She will be missed, but fondly remembered, by many.
Tom Robinson
Friend
November 29, 2020