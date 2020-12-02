THOMAS, Carolyn Nichol, of Richmond, 98, widow of Dr. George Wm. Thomas, died peacefully on Sunday morning, November 22, 2020. Her funeral will take place on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Belmont United Methodist Church, 3510 Broad Rock Blvd., Richmond, Virginia 23234. Visitation will be at 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m., with burial in Westhampton Memorial Park at 2 p.m., Gaskins Road and Patterson Avenue. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to her church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.