Doris R. "Dottie" Whaley
WHALEY, Doris "Dottie" R., 67, of N. Myrtle Beach, S.C., passed away, Thursday, November 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Marie Griffin. Dottie is survived by her devoted children, Chrystal Swanson (Dirk), Scott Whaley and Neal Whaley (Elaine); five grandchildren, Brett Oneal, Allie Johnson, Constance, Cammie and Otis Whaley IV; sister, Sue Cottle (Freddie); brother, Perry Rogan; and many other family and friends. Dottie was always ultra-organized, which made her a proficient office manager. She was a former treasurer of the Burlington Shag Club and a founding member of the B.I.$#.H. Club. She also generously volunteered her time to the Burlington Meals on Wheels organization through the Shag club. The family will be holding a Celebration of Life at a later date and will announce those arrangements once a final plan is made. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the Burlington, N.C. Meals on Wheels or a charity of your choice.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2020.
Sending our deepest condolences to Dottie's Family, Loved Ones, and Coworkers. She was always so helpful and such a pleasure to work with.
Alisha Romero and the Swisslog Healthcare team
December 1, 2020
We send our heartfelt condolences to Dottie’s family. We enjoyed working with Dottie for many years and will miss her.
Duke Facility Planning, Design & Construction
December 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I had the wonderful pleasure to work with Dotty on some mutual company projects.
Shelly Wilkins
Acquaintance
December 1, 2020
I am so very sorry to hear of Dotty's passing. She was an absolute delight to work with and a bright light who will be deeply missed. I will never forget her kindness and her sense of humor. She made the world a better place. Your family is in my prayers during this difficult time.
Dawn Walker
Coworker
December 1, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with your family at this time. We did not know Dottie personally but have worked with her on several projects thru the years. She was a pleasure to work with!
Holston Glass Company
December 1, 2020