Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Alice Marshall Kellison
KELLISON, Alice Marshall, 75, of Chester, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 29, 2020. She is survived by her sons, Levi Walter Kellison Jr. (Barbara), Donald Ray Kellison (Renee) and Gordon Kellison (Frances); sister, Barbara A. Burcham (Bill); brother, William E. Humphries (Judy); sister-in-law, Laura Humphries; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Levi Walter Kellison Sr.; parents, Willis Nelson and Helen Theresa Humphries; and brother, Willis Nelson Humphries Jr. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rt. 10). In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made at inmemof.org/alice-kellison.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 IRON BRIDGE RD, Richmond, VA 23234
Funeral services provided by:
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
December 2, 2020