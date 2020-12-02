WATERS, Thomas Elwood, 90, of Glen Allen, Va., went to be with the Lord on November 25, 2020, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Sarah; his children, Will Waters, Anne Tignor, Sarah Beth Lane (Bryan); and his grandchildren, Nicole, Ryan, Audrey, Brianna, Abby and Austin. Elwood was a veteran of the U.S. Army stationed in Alaska during the Korean War. He was an insurance agent and partner at DeJarnette and Paul, Inc., from which he retired after 36 years. He also was an active member of Glen Allen Baptist Church and later of Mount Vernon Baptist Church. He served the community as a member of the Glen Allen Ruritan Club for over 50 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing and the outdoors, and traveled extensively during his retirement. The family would like to thank the staff of Our Lady of Hope's Christopher Center for their compassion and care during his time there. The family will receive friends at 12 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 11220 Nuckols Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23059. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., with interment in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2020.