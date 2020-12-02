STURMAN, Sandra Green, 66, previously from Colonial Heights and Richmond, Va. and recently from San Antonio, Texas, joined others of her family in Heaven on November 25, 2020. Daughter of Evelyn and Raymond Green; and loving wife of Mark Sturman, Sandra battled leukemia courageously for the past five years. She passed peacefully. We give thanks for the brief time she was with us and look forward to one day joining her in Heaven. Sandra was a loving, giving person who enjoyed animals - horses, dogs, rabbits and cats, especially cats. We often called her "Cat Mom." She helped as many animals as she could, asking nothing in return. Her only fault was loving them too much. She is survived by husband, Mark Sturman; sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and Paul Riding; nephew and wife, Mark and Sherri Geer; cousins, Shirley and Everett Wilkinson; and many, many friends. Per her last request, she has been cremated in Texas. No service is planned at this time.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2020.