WINDER, Mary Davis, 93, of N. Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on November 28, 2020. She was born in Essex County, Virginia, on January 21, 1927 to the late Melvin and Nettie Davis. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Bradley Winder; and children, Nancy, Charlotte and Kenneth. She is survived by her sister, Dot Pate; brother, Bernard Davis; sons, James (Helen) and David (Jane); grandchildren, Toni (Juan), Stacie (John), Brad (Andrea), Nathan, Lindsey (Grayson), Nicole; great-grandchildren, Scott (Courtney), Haley (Jeff), Jaegan, Bailey, Cameron, Cohen, Brighton; great-great-grandson, Teddy. Mary was a member of Faith Memorial Church and then later in life became a member of Heritage Baptist Church. Mary's faith was strong and it saw her through many tough times, including the loss of three children. She was an avid reader and started every day with her coffee and her Bible. She was always in the middle of a book and had a paper bag full of books to read next (thank you Joyce and Kathy). One of Mary's greatest joys was cooking for family and friends. "Nanny" was known for several special dishes including her cherries in the snow, coconut cake, macaroni and cheese and her favorite rolls. All these recipes are treasured by her grandchildren. The family sincerely thanks Mary's special friends and caregivers, Matesha, Judy and Melissa for their kindness and compassion and caring for Mary. Also, we offer our sincere gratitude to her sister, Dot, for all her love and generosity for "Sis" over the years and especially the last months of her life. Mary will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and dear friends. There will be no service, and the burial will be private. Contributions may be made in Mary's memory to the American Cancer Society
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
through her memorial page, www.inmemof.org/mary-davis-winder
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2020.