KIMBLE, Joyce Brannon, age 83, passed away November 21, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Howard Wayne Kimble; son, Donald L. Lambert Jr. (Becky); grandsons, Joshua (Natalie) and Caleb; stepdaughter, Cheryl Reichner; brother, Robert Brannon; and niece, Tina Brannon. Joyce was valedictorian of her high school class, graduate of Glenville State College, a member of the DAR and a retiree from General Motors. She was a longtime member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, where her funeral will be held on Sunday, December 6, at 2 p.m. Interment will be private in the church mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 11220 Nuckols Road, Glen Allen, Va. 23059.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.