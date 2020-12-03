Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Natalie Kcraget Osborne
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
OSBORNE, Natalie Kcraget, 81, of Chesterfield, Va., was born on March 6, 1939, passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold G. Osborne, passed in 2011; parents, George and Minda Allen Kcraget; and siblings, Johnny, Margaret, George, Tina, Dorothy, Charles and William. Natalie is survived by many nieces and nephews, along with several great-nieces and great-nephews; all loved her very much. Natalie was proud to have worked for Ukrop's for over 30 years in their meat department. After retirement, she devoted herself to her husband, caring for a special great-niece and great-nephew (her babies), her home and camping at Cozy Cove Campground. She loved her family, Elvis, Dolly Parton and traveling the United States. Visitations will be held Friday, December 4, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rt. 10). A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Morrissett Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at 1 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, 2901 W. Hundred Rd.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 IRON BRIDGE RD, Richmond, VA 23234
Dec
4
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 IRON BRIDGE RD, Richmond, VA 23234
Dec
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 IRON BRIDGE RD, Richmond, VA 23234
Dec
5
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park
2901 W. Hundred Rd.
Funeral services provided by:
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
December 3, 2020