HAYDEN, Raymond A., 61, of Henrico, departed this life November 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Wilbert Patron Sr. He is survived by his wife, Andrea Hayden; mother, Doris H. Patron; children, Raymond and Patricia James and Alexandrea and Gabriel Hayden; siblings, Wayne Hayden, Wilnette Patron, Doris Bennett (Michael) and Jerome, Cheryl, Renata and Raymond Johnson; five grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. Services will be private. Please omit flowers.