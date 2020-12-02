LATHROP, Gloria, 79, of Powhatan, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Wendy Goodwyn (Art) and Becky Griffith (Brian); four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Jerry Lathrop. A memorial service will be held at a later date. To leave condolences, go to bennettbardenfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9, 2020.