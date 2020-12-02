Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gloria Lathrop
LATHROP, Gloria, 79, of Powhatan, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Wendy Goodwyn (Art) and Becky Griffith (Brian); four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Jerry Lathrop. A memorial service will be held at a later date. To leave condolences, go to bennettbardenfh.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.