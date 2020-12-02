JONES, Marvin Curtis, Jr., 39, formerly of Lereve Manor in Mechanicsville, departed this life at his home in Hampton on November 27, 2020, after a lengthy illness. In 1999, he graduated with academic honors from Huguenot High School of Richmond, where he played football and ran track. He received a bachelor's degree from Hampton University in 2003 in business management. He was employed at Hampton University as a communications specialist in the Alumni Office. He was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and the Third Street Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church of Richmond. Marvin's survivors include his parents, Justine Godwin and Marvin Curtis Jones Sr. of Mechanicsville; a sister, Jamia Jones (Vernon Jr.) Garrett of Richmond; maternal grandmother, Doris Savage Hack of Henrico; two nieces, Victoria Bronwynn and Jordynn Berkleigh Garrett of Richmond; a special friend, Lt. Col. USAF Jasmine Bobbitt of Hampton; his godmother, Patricia Wilson Daniels of Richmond; and eight aunts, nine uncles, nine great-aunts, six great-uncles, 25 first cousins and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held at March Funeral Home of Richmond on Thursday, December 3, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. A memorial service sponsored by Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. will be held at 6 p.m. on FRIDAY, December 4, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church which is located at 1415 Big Bethel Road in Hampton. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church of Hampton. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Young People's Division (YPD) of the Third Street Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church. The church is located at 614 North Third Street in Richmond, Va. 23219. Interment will be private.