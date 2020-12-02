THOMAS, Kenneth L., 68, of Colonial Heights, Virginia, passed away on November 30, 2020, following a brief illness.
Born and raised in Colonial Heights, he was preceded in death by his parents, George and Eloise Thomas; and brother, George "Lucky" Thomas.
"Ken," a 1971 graduate of Colonial Heights High School and lifelong Colonial, pursued a rewarding career in pharmaceuticals at Boehringer Ingelheim Chemicals, Inc. While he enjoyed many career successes, the successes he cherished most were those of his wife and family. He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Joan Ayscue Thomas; his daughter, Kristin Acchione; son, Gregory Thomas; five grandchildren and many close family members and friends.
A memorial visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the Community Christian Fellowship (Life Christian Academy Building), 1221 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834, with the Reverend Jim Burton officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who wish to express sympathy consider making a donation in Kenneth Thomas' name to the Colonial Heights Marching Colonials-Band Boosters or the Colonial Heights Food Pantry Blessing Bag program. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2020.