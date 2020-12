JENKINS, Carolyn Joyce, departed this life November 25, 2020. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where a viewing will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and where funeral service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 12 noon. Interment Maury Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2020.