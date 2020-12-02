Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kendra Lynette Young
1977 - 2020
BORN
1977
DIED
2020
YOUNG, Kendra Lynette, 43, of Goochland, passed away on November 25, 2020, after a battle with cancer. She was born November 10, 1977. Kendra was preceded in death by her father, Richard Young. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Briahna Snead (Darius); son, Keyante Young; mother, Dorothy Young; sister, Angela McCullers (Sylvester); brothers, Aaron Young (Tacara) and Reginald Minor; grandmother, Blanche Anderson; devoted friends, Sylvia Pizarro, Prince Wilson, April Dorsey and Samuel Crawley; and a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, where a viewing will be held on December 2, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 1 p.m. A memorial service will be held on a later date.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Robert Mealy Funeral Home
2530 Dogtown Rd, Goochland, VA 23063
Dec
3
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Private
Funeral services provided by:
Robert Mealy Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
You will be missed Kendra. What a kind and giving person you were. I enjoyed working with you. I will always remember that warm smile you always had. RIP Kendra. May the comfort of God be with your family through this trying time.
Etta Moseley
December 2, 2020
You will truly be missed Kendra. I met her in 2007 when I moved to Richmond and we worked together at two different companies. She was always so helpful and her kindness was always present. I'm glad we met and you will always be remembered. God send your Comfort Angels to surround the family and my deepest Condolences and prayers with the family.
YVee Menefee
Friend
December 2, 2020
I was very saddened to hear about the passing of Kendra. Not only were we cousins, but she was in my first class when I began teaching. I know that she will be missed, but now she is resting peacefully and not experiencing any pain. I wish God's Blessings on the entire family! Please know how much we love you all.
James Hopkins
December 2, 2020