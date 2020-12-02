YOUNG, Kendra Lynette, 43, of Goochland, passed away on November 25, 2020, after a battle with cancer. She was born November 10, 1977. Kendra was preceded in death by her father, Richard Young. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Briahna Snead (Darius); son, Keyante Young; mother, Dorothy Young; sister, Angela McCullers (Sylvester); brothers, Aaron Young (Tacara) and Reginald Minor; grandmother, Blanche Anderson; devoted friends, Sylvia Pizarro, Prince Wilson, April Dorsey and Samuel Crawley; and a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, where a viewing will be held on December 2, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 1 p.m. A memorial service will be held on a later date.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2020.