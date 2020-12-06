Menu
Juanita Yeatts Roberts
ROBERTS, Juanita Yeatts, 83, of Glen Allen, went home to be with the Lord November 30, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Juanita is survived by her husband, Kenneth; son, Robert Crowe; daughter, Karen Malkemus; and her grandsons, Austin and Logan Malkemus; and many close friends who loved her very much.

Juanita was a longtime member of Elkhardt Baptist Church, where she loved her time singing in the choir and working on committees. Contributions in memory of Juanita can be made to the Elkhardt Baptist Church general fund. Funeral arrangements will be made known later.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.
Ken, you are always in our prayers and we know Juanita has won the victory and is at peace with our Lord forever more. Both of you have a special place in my heart and I love you in Christ. Please call on me at any time if I can do anything for you. Ronnie
Ronnie Eason
December 6, 2020
Ken we will all miss this beautiful lady. She was a special friend. Love you. Our hearts go out to you and her family.
Alice and Clyde Grant
December 6, 2020
Ken, I am so very sorry about your loss and I want you to know I feel your pain. I also feel a loss as Juanita was a wonderful friend and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Love you and am thinking of you at this difficult time. Jean Ann
Jean Palmore Duke
December 5, 2020