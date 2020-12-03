Menu
Deacon Lewis F. Williams
1942 - 2020
BORN
March 31, 1942
DIED
November 21, 2020
WILLIAMS, Deacon Lewis F., 78, of Caroline County, passed away on November 21, 2020. He formerly worked at Duplex Envelope Co. in Richmond, Va., and recently retired from Hanover County Public Schools. Surviving are his devoted wife, Marian A. Williams; two children, Mechonda Williams-Saunders and Torey Williams Sr.; five grandchildren, Torey M. Williams Jr., Thomas P. Williams-Lucas, Jordyn G. Williams, Joshua Robinson, and Gary Gray Jr.; one sister, Hazel Smith; and a host of devoted nieces and nephews, especially Kevin Trent; and many friends. Remains rest at Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, 518 N. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va., where viewing will be Friday, December 4, 3 to 7 p.m. Graveside services will be Saturday, December 5, 1 p.m. at Mangohick Baptist Church Cemetery, 147 Mangohick Church Road, Hanover, Va. 23069. Pastor Elijah Campbell officiating. Services will be streamed on on the Mangohick Baptist Church Facebook page. www.hwdabney.com

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home - Ashland
518 N. WASHINGTON HIGHWAY , Ashland, VA 23005
Dec
5
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Mangohick Baptist Church Cemetery
147 Mangohick Church Road, Hanover, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home - Ashland
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home
December 3, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.. Mr. Lewis was our Virginia Dad. He call us them children. We are going truly miss you. Rest easy until we meet again. Thank you sir for all your love.
Jeffrey & Juanita Holmes Sr.
Friend
December 2, 2020
Williams Family:
I know it is hard to say goodbye to your loved one; hopefully, you can find strength and take comfort in the memories you shared throughout the years. Sorry for your loss.
Sincerely,
Laurice Pat Lucas
Friend
December 1, 2020
Words fail me in expressing the grief I share with the family. Praying God's comfort, encouragement and peace only He can give.
Anne Marie McClain
Friend
December 1, 2020
Rest In Paradise Uncle Lewis. You will truly be missed.
Tamara Toliver
Family
December 1, 2020
Forever in my heart!
Maranda Addison
December 1, 2020
To the Williams Family: I am recalling some of my happy memories. Mr. Williams will be missed. You have my sympathy and my love.
Mildred White
Friend
November 30, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Xenia Glover
November 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Carolyn Robinson
Friend
November 28, 2020
To Marian and the Williams family I am so sorry to hear about Lewis's passing you'll have my deepest sympathy. I know he will be missed.
Marion Moore Abrams
Marion Abrams
November 28, 2020
Miss and love you Uncle Lewis
Thomasina Baylor
Family
November 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Phyllis Lane
November 27, 2020
Gwen& floyd Robinson
Family
November 27, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Lyn & Bernard Taylor, Jr.
Lyn & Bernard Taylor jr
November 26, 2020
Sending Love Condolences to my Family
Keep the Faith Family, Jesus are still with us.
My Buddy has gone to be with the Lord.
R.I.P. You really will be missed.
LONA FERGUSON-GALLOWAY
Family
November 25, 2020
Condolences to The Williams Family.Prayers for strength and comfortMay God give you all peace in the midst of your great storm.
Veronica Pollard
November 24, 2020
Sending our heartfelt condolence to the family of Deacon Lewis Williams.
Praying God will give you peace, comfort and mend broken hearts.
Truly his presence will be missed but all the fond memories you can treasure in your heart forever.
Gail & Earl Bolden
November 24, 2020
I am sorry for your loss. Please find comfort in our lord and savior Jesus Christ. Lewis was a wonderful person and I enjoyed working with him for many years.

Tom Vaughan
Retired Director of Custodial Services
Hanover county schools
November 24, 2020
To Lewis Williams family sorry for your loss
William and Rosa Winston
William Winston
November 23, 2020
Thomasina Baylor
Family
November 22, 2020
Thomasina Baylor
Family
November 22, 2020
Thomasina Baylor
Family
November 22, 2020
My Uncle/Daddy we're gonna miss you
And we definitely love you
Keep watching over us like you always do.
I know Momma Grandma and Velma is happy.
Thomasina Baylor
Family
November 22, 2020
Marian and family, my heart breaks for you today. I cannot remember a time that "Marian and Lewis" were not one unit...it was hard to say one name without the other! May God bless you, comfort you, and keep you strong...the bond established over so many years will remain intact and the love you shared will continue to shine.
Mary DePillars
Friend
November 22, 2020
To Deacon Lewis Williams and family, sorry to hear about the loss of your love one. He'll be truly miss by many that knew him and worked with him. I pray for strength and guidance as you go through this difficult time and needs. I enjoyed working with him at HHS for five years until I transfer to another school but he kept in touch. I'll miss my boss but I know he's in a better place now no more pain or suffering.
Pam Winston
EES
Pamela Winston
November 22, 2020
To the Williams Family Sorry for your loss
Eveline (Puddin) Terrell
Friend
November 22, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. May God continue to bless the each of you.
CATHY HARRIS
Friend
November 21, 2020