To Deacon Lewis Williams and family, sorry to hear about the loss of your love one. He'll be truly miss by many that knew him and worked with him. I pray for strength and guidance as you go through this difficult time and needs. I enjoyed working with him at HHS for five years until I transfer to another school but he kept in touch. I'll miss my boss but I know he's in a better place now no more pain or suffering.

Pam Winston

EES

Pamela Winston November 22, 2020