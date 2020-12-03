SMITH, Lois (Jonnie) Johnson, 1923-2020.



Jonnie Smith, who died on November 22, 2020, at age 97, was a woman ahead of her time. Born on her family's farm in Lyon County, Iowa, of Norwegian immigrants, she was a star student and athlete in high school and went on to earn degrees at Luther College and the University of Michigan in the 1940s. Self-described as "strait-laced" when young, those qualities showed up in her chosen professional roles as a librarian and a parliamentarian. It was while she was the librarian at Iowa State University that she met her husband of 59 years, the late Lowell M. Smith. As a Registered Parliamentarian, her Richmond career included serving several organizations, the Virginia Association of Women's Clubs and the Tuckahoe Woman's Club among them. Her club memberships included Tri-Club and the American Association of University Women. She served in leadership roles throughout her active life including her much loved River Road Presbyterian Church. An accomplished writer and poet, Jonnie also loved painting and was a gifted singer, serving in her church choir and other choral groups.



One of her favorite memories of childhood were evenings on the farm with her cousins lying on blankets in the grass and stargazing. As more and more stars appeared she was filled with wonder that God had named them all. Now when we look up at the star-filled night sky, we will think of her, knowing one of those stars is named "Jonnie."



A sweet-spirited charmer to the end, Jonnie is survived by her son, Michael Craig Smith of Richmond and his wife, Gloria Prevatt, who was Jonnie's steadfast friend and advocate; and by her daughter, Sherry Chatterton of Maryland and her children, Laura and Steven. A memorial service will be held post Covid-19, when we can gather and pay tribute to Jonnie and a life well-lived.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 3, 2020.