Faye Bettina Walker
WALKER, Faye Bettina, 66, of Richmond, Virginia, died on November 25, 2020, in Hampton, Virginia. She is survived by her daughter, Mayah O. Walker-Taylor of Richmond, Virginia; and was predeceased by her husband, Joseph G. Taylor Jr.; as well as her parents, Harry H. Walker and Hazel L. Walker.

A public viewing will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, Virginia 23663, 757-723-4117. A private service will be held the following day; however, the private service will be live streamed. For the live stream service link, please visit www.smithbrothersfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to PayPal.Me/MyMbaye88, Mayah Walker-Taylor, c/o Walker-Harris Family, 231 Loch Circle, Hampton, Va. 23669 or ezibumuntu.org. Thank you.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 3, 2020.
Maya, I am so shocked to hear of Faye's passing. I always enjoyed the visits with your parents when I would go to visit Grandma Bass in Richmond. Faye will be greatly missed by all. Love, Elaine Kenny,
Elaine Kenny
Family
December 2, 2020