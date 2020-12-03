WALKER, Faye Bettina, 66, of Richmond, Virginia, died on November 25, 2020, in Hampton, Virginia. She is survived by her daughter, Mayah O. Walker-Taylor of Richmond, Virginia; and was predeceased by her husband, Joseph G. Taylor Jr.; as well as her parents, Harry H. Walker and Hazel L. Walker.
A public viewing will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, Virginia 23663, 757-723-4117. A private service will be held the following day; however, the private service will be live streamed. For the live stream service link, please visit www.smithbrothersfh.com
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to PayPal.Me/MyMbaye88, Mayah Walker-Taylor, c/o Walker-Harris Family, 231 Loch Circle, Hampton, Va. 23669 or ezibumuntu.org
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 3, 2020.