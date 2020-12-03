ELKO, Gregory Patrick, 60, of North Chesterfield, Va. On December 1, 2020, God sent his angel Laurie Kendrick to bring her lifelong friend Gregory home to Heaven. Greg passed away on December 1, 2020, after a long and hard fought battle with kidney cancer. Greg was retired from Virginia Power. He was preceded in death by his father, Alfred P. Elko; and brother, Stephen A. Elko. He is survived by his mother, Judith Elko; sister, Dianne Johnson; brother, best friend and caretaker, Zachary Adams; best friend and camping buddy, Alan Hicks; aunt, Rosie Uzel; aunt and godmother, Alice Baroni; and many other family and friends. Greg had a special place in his heart for all animals and leaves behind his fur babies, Sammie, Maggie, Monkey, Gracie, Punkin and Sophie. The family would also like to thank a special family friend, Alice Kendrick, who supported Greg throughout his illness. A special thank you to Bon Secours Hospice who took care of Greg in his final months, especially Dr. Marc Flickinger, Eduardo Carvallo, Robert Burrows, Ellen Hanson; and chaplains, Martha Pittinger and Steve Flowers. As per Greg's final wishes, there will be no funeral service. His remains will be buried in Love, Virginia overlooking the Blue Ridge Mountains, one of Greg's favorite places. In lieu of flowers, Greg requested that donations be made to Bon Secours Health Care Foundation, 5008 Monument Ave. 2nd Floor, Richmond, Va. 23230 or Richmond Animal League, 11401 International Drive, Richmond, Va. 23236.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.