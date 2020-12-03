HINES, Elbert Richard, 93, a resident of Richmond and Deltaville, departed this life Tuesday, December 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Richard Hines and Mattie Crocker Hines; wife, Helen Sutherland Hines; and daughter-in-law, Nancy Reed Hines. He is survived by his son, Richard Hines Jr.; grandson, David Alexander Hines; nephews, Wesley Floyd Garris and Maurice Arnold Rhodes; and nieces, Nelda Sue Copeland, Emogene Babb and Nola Mae Mumford, all of the Windsor, Va. area. He was a native of Isle of Wight County, and graduated from Windsor High School in 1944. He ventured to Richmond and graduated from Smithdeal Massey Business College with a Certificate in Accounting. The military called, and he served in the Army Air Corps-Air Weather Service shortly after WWII. After the military, he attended the University of Richmond, and graduated with a degree in Accounting. He later completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School. Elbert was a Certified Public Accountant, and practiced with Ernst & Ernst for 20 years before joining a client, Bank of Virginia/Signet Banking, where he advanced from Chief Accounting Officer to Chief Financial Officer, and retired as Executive Vice President-Administration. He was active in various professional associations, including the Virginia Society of CPA's and the Association of Bank Holding Companies. He was a Master Mason, Past Master of Dove Lodge No. 51, a Member of Metropolitian Lodge No. 11, the Scottish Rite Bodies Acca Shriners-Provost Guard Unit and the Royal Order of Jester. For several years he was a resident of Cedarfield retirement community, and the family wishes to give special thanks to his caregivers at Cedarfield. The family will receive friends 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, December 4, in Westhampton Memorial Park.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.