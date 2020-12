WILLIAMS, Garrett B., 45, of Midlothian, Va., departed this life November 25, 2020. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at Wilson & Associates - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Redeem Church of God in Christ, 5601 Bryce Ln. Interment Maury Cemetery.