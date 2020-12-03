LUCK, Charles Samuel III, Composed by his three grateful and loving children, the following is inspired by the caring and courageous spirit of Charles Samuel Luck III.
A Legacy of Devotion
On Tuesday night, December 1, 2020, Charles Samuel Luck III, devoted husband, father and "Pops" to his eight grandchildren and first great-grandchild, passed away in his home at the age of 87. He was born on October 19, 1933, in Richmond, Va., to Charles Samuel Luck Jr. and Evelyn Gregory Luck.
Throughout his life, Charles Samuel Luck III believed in treating people with respect and care. To him, every interaction was an opportunity to personally connect with someone. Attentive, curious and sincere, our dad recognized that his opportunity to positively impact a person's life rested on his ability to understand what matters most to them. From the moment Dad met someone, he was invested in their life. For Dad, this investment started with a firm handshake, eye contact and his full, undivided attention. Both humble and considerate, Dad was always interested in understanding how people and their families were getting along and, as a result, built many deep, meaningful relationships. He was an advocate of the Golden Rule and took to heart the significance of treating others as you would want to be treated. His dedication to leaving the world a better place centered on his belief in supporting the dreams and goals of people, institutions and communities. This leadership approach guided his decisions for decades and drove him to live a life, lead a business and raise a family grounded in values.
A man of integrity and fortitude and a true pioneer in the aggregates industry, his commitment to improvements through innovation revolutionized the way Luck Companies, operates and serves others. Established by his father in 1923, and currently led by his son, Charlie, our father grew up working in and learning about the quarrying and crushed stone industry, eventually leading Luck Companies through three decades of expansion and technological advancement. At an early age, Dad developed a love for the camaraderie that took place at the quarry. In the early 1940s, when he was a young boy, our dad took pride in his responsibility to carry water and ice to the men working in quarry. He grew to work in all areas of the business, providing him a thorough knowledge of the business and industry. Dad was a courageous leader and believed in taking thoughtful risks. His commitment to innovation and developing ways in which the business could support people and communities was unprecedented. From instituting visionary methods to train and educate people to prioritizing the aesthetics of the quarry locations, our dad believed in opening doors – for people to achieve their goals and, quite literally to neighbors, who he proudly welcomed at the company's quarries and offices. He coined the company slogan "We Care." These words were so much more than a declaration to customers; they were a sincere promise to people – both inside and outside of the company. Dad was a tremendous believer in being positive and generous. Known for his leadership, he served on numerous Boards that were focused on the education of young people. An extension of his belief in leaving the world a better place, he was committed to doing everything he could to support the education and needs of the next generation.
Before beginning his career with Luck Companies, Dad graduated in 1955 from Virginia Military Institute (VMI) and proudly served in the United States Air Force, reaching the rank of First Lieutenant. Beyond providing an exceptional education to him, VMI introduced him to his dearest friends, those he kept close for the rest of his life. He credits VMI with instilling the sense of rigor, ethics and leadership he needed to make a difference in the community. His VMI relationships were key to his personal and professional life. He remained active in VMI's community for the remainder of his life, establishing numerous scholarship programs and serving on the Board of Visitors, Alumni Association, Jackson-Hope and VMI Foundation.
In 1955, Dad married the love of his life, True Miller Farr Luck, who supported him through every stage of their 64-year marriage. We find great comfort knowing that Dad is reunited with our mother, True, in Heaven. Dad is survived by his daughters, Cynthia Luck Haw (Shep), Terrell Luck Harrigan (Elliott); and his son, Charles "Charlie" Samuel Luck IV (Lisa). Dad is also survived by his grandchildren and great-grandchild, Richard Luck (Jenna), True Harrigan, Charles Haw, Sarah Luck, Elise Harrigan, Claiborne Haw, Ravenel Harrigan, Margaret Luck and Caroline Luck; and his sister, Martha Luck Robertson (predeceased C.B.) and her family. Dad especially enjoyed time spent traveling with his family, including trips to Wyoming and Hilton Head Island, S.C., where he "recharged." Patient, caring, honest and humble, he is remembered for encouraging his children and grandchildren by saying, "All I ask of you is to do your best."
A person who inspired us and others to follow our dreams, our father set a leadership precedent that is woven into all that we do. His spirit will always be with us and felt in the hearts of many. To him, we are forever grateful.
For your support and care for Dad, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts: George Gordon, Alana Meusa, Shondel Samuels, Jessica Graves, Lashell Jackson, Sharon Couch, Ann Woodson, Lucy Waweru, Constance Rosser-Hawkins and Philip Ward.
To honor Dad, our family has chosen to hold a small, private graveside service. Unfortunately, due to necessary COVID-19 restrictions, we will be unable to hold a public celebration of life event. We invite you to visit www.HonoringC3.com
to learn more about his life, hear from those close to him and to share in our many warm memories.
Should you desire, the family suggests sending memorial contributions to Virginia Military Institute's Jackson-Hope Fund (VMI Foundation c/o Terrie Conrad, VP Development, P.O. Box 932, Lexington, Va. 24450) or InnerWill (www.InnerWill.org
or InnerWill Leadership Institute c/o Betsey Fortlouis, Director of Development & Partnerships, P.O. Box 252, Manakin-Sabot, Va. 23103).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.