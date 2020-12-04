AMOS, Robert H., 74, of Bruington, Va., formerly of Goochland, Va., passed away on November 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sheriff John W. Amos and Ruby R. Amos. Bob is survived by his wife, Betty; and his eight children, Tracey, Aaron, Cody, Arika, Shiloh, Mariah, Ryan, Jessie; and his bonus son, Lee G. Foresman Jr. He is also survived by his 10 grandchildren; his four brothers, John (Judy), Billy (Linda), Mickey (Pam) and Buddy. Bob retired from DMV after 32 years of service. He was a founding member of Spyder Ryders of America - Dragon Run Chapter. Bob was an avid animal lover, that he shared his life with, both big and small. Per his request, his remains were donated to medical science and there will be no service. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Alzheimer's Association
of Richmond, Va., 4600 Cox Rd. #120, Glen Allen, Va. 23060.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.