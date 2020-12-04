NETHERLAND, Dana T., 56, of Powhatan, passed away December 1, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, James Netherland Jr.; son, Adam Netherland (Jennifer); daughter, Katelyn Netherland; sister, Stacey Boatwright; uncle, Robert "Bobby" Searles. The family will receive friends Monday, December 7, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy. (Rt. 60), Powhatan. Services will be held Tuesday, 11 a.m. in the Red Lane Baptist Church, Powhatan. Interment Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 4 to Dec. 9, 2020.