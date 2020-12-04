DILLARD, John Wilson, Jr., 94, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020.
John was a retired engineer from DuPont. He was an enthusiastic birder who was active with Virginia Society of Ornithology. For many years, he was a bird bander at Kiptopeke State Park on the Eastern Shore of Virginia and at Dutch Gap Park in Chesterfield, Virginia.
John was a veteran of World War II, where he served in the U.S. Navy. After service, he graduated from North Carolina State University.
John is survived by his sons, John Wilson Dillard III of Germantown, Md. and Charles Todd Dillard of Bon Air, Va.; his niece, Jamie Ann Dillard of Germantown, Md.; his brother and sister-in-law, Hughes and Tempie Dillard of Wilson, North Carolina; and a sister-in-law, Alice Reynolds Todd of Chesterfield, Va.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 in Maplewood Cemetery, 400 College Street NE, Wilson, North Carolina 27893.
Contributions can be made to Virginia Society of Ornithology, https://www.virginiabirds.org/
Condolences directed to Joyner's Funeral Home and Crematory at www.joyners.net
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2020.