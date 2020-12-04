WILLIAMS, Elizabeth "Ellen" Morris, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 89, on November 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, George H. Williams, M.D. Born and reared in New Orleans, Ellen attended Louise S. McGehee School and graduated from Sophie Newcomb College of Tulane University. She was a gifted athlete who excelled in everything, but was an outstanding swimmer and diver. After college, she served in Germany, for the U.S. Department of Defense. In 1956, she returned to marry her college sweetheart, George. They lived in New Orleans, Houston, Boston, Norfolk and then Richmond. The next 20 years were spent rearing their four children and managing the house on 3 Chopt Road. She was an avid volunteer, joining the Junior League, American Red Cross, The Woman's Club, Colonial Dames, Auxiliary of the Richmond Medical Society and Women of St. Stephen's; she served as a local head election official, founded and then led Girl Scout Troop 171 and was a perennial and notorious strokes and turns judge for James River Aquatic Club. She enjoyed her tennis, book and bridge clubs. Later, between traveling and golf, she and George spent time at their cabin in western North Carolina. When she moved to Westminster Canterbury in 2006, Ellen immediately established friendships and organized activities to bring people together, which she continued up to her passing. Ellen is survived by her four children who will miss her terribly, Bryan (Heather), Elizabeth (Pat Horne), Carolyn (Phil DeLong), Michelle (Thom Morano); and nine grandchildren, Virginia, George, Emma, Stewart and Isaac Williams, Maggie and Christopher DeLong, Sky Horne and Patrick (Peyton) Morano; and faithful dog, Gabby. A Celebration of Life will take place in the future when friends and family can gather. In lieu of flowers, Ellen requested that contributions be made to her alma mater, Louise S. McGehee School in New Orleans, La.