SMITH, John William, 88, passed away peacefully at home on December 2, 2020. John "Bill" loved his country and served in the Air Force in Japan during the Korean War. Upon returning home he worked as a truck driver, salesman and commercial bus driver before starting a career in the home improvement business. In 1977, John started his own company, Energy Savers of Richmond, which he grew and ran until his retirement in 2007. He was also active in the American Legion at Post 125 in Lakeside.
He is survived by his daughters, Kimberly Hicks and Tammy Athens; son-in-law, Pete Athens; granddaughters, Amy Jackson and Alexandra Athens; brothers, Bobbie Smith and Danny Smith; and special friend, Mary Ann Millikin.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara P. Smith; parents, Roy and Anna Belle Smith; brothers, Roy Smith Jr. and Herman "Ed" Smith; and sisters, Julia Hines and Laura Dodd.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Avenue. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 7, at Mountain View United Methodist Church Cemetery in Dublin, Va.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Legion at Legion.org
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2020.