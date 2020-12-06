STRATTON, Thomas Gayle, 82, of Henrico County, was peacefully released from the bonds of progressing dementia, arthritis pain and 34-year demands of type-1 diabetes on November 27, 2020, under the loving care of family and Bon Secours Hospice. He was predeceased by parents, Robert Clarence Stratton Sr. and Marguerite Stein Stratton. Left to cherish his memory are older brother, Bobby (wife, Mary and daughter, Jean Michelle) of Simpsonville, S.C.; wife, Jan Covington Stratton; children, Andrew Stratton and Paige McNamara (husband, Kenny); and grandsons, Austin McNamara and Bradley McNamara ("the boys"), who are left with wonderful memories of Dad or Granddad as short-order cook, entertainment committee, taxi service and most anything else they needed him to be. A music lover and connoisseur of classical music and self-taught artist, Tommy never met a stranger and had the rare ability to connect with others without regard to social status, philosophy, race or otherwise. His loving, patient, kind, funny, energetic presence and gentle spirit will be sorely missed, but never forgotten. A Celebration of Life will be held as soon as Covid-19 allows us to gather together again. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The American Diabetes Association
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.