ATKINS, Joyce S., 77, of Mechanicsville, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Evelyn Stutler; a brother, Frankie Stutler; and her son, Stephen Atkins. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, James D. "Pat" Atkins Jr.; two sons, Mike Atkins and his wife, Pam and Scott Atkins and his wife, Lori; grandchildren, Megan Cheely and her husband, Carlton and Shane, Zack, Ella and Tyler Atkins; and a great-grandson, Landon Norris. Joyce was an active member of Mechanicsville Christian Center. She was the owner of Joyce's Florist and Country Cottage. She also worked at C & P Telephone Co. and most recently with Kohl's. Joyce enjoyed working but her greatest joy was her family. The family will receive friends 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, December 7, 2020, at the Atlee Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville. A graveside service will be conducted 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mechanicsville Christian Center Missions Programs. Online condolence at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 5 to Dec. 9, 2020.