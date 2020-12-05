WINSTON, Pearl S., 97, of Hanover, departed this life November 27, 2020. Surviving are her children, Alfred W. Winston Jr. (Cynthia), Joan W. Anderson, Barry W. Winston (Lorraine) and Sondra Patterson (Patrick); stepdaughter, Diane Bently (Reuben); and a host of other relatives. Her remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where viewing will be Sunday, December 6, 2 to 6 p.m. Graveside service Monday, December 7, 1 p.m. at the Green Family Cemetery, 13365 Hanover Courthouse Rd., Hanover, Va. All attendees are requested to wear a face mask covering their nose and mouth. www.hwdabney.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 5, 2020.