Pearl S. Winston
WINSTON, Pearl S., 97, of Hanover, departed this life November 27, 2020. Surviving are her children, Alfred W. Winston Jr. (Cynthia), Joan W. Anderson, Barry W. Winston (Lorraine) and Sondra Patterson (Patrick); stepdaughter, Diane Bently (Reuben); and a host of other relatives. Her remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where viewing will be Sunday, December 6, 2 to 6 p.m. Graveside service Monday, December 7, 1 p.m. at the Green Family Cemetery, 13365 Hanover Courthouse Rd., Hanover, Va. All attendees are requested to wear a face mask covering their nose and mouth. www.hwdabney.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 5, 2020.
Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home - Ashland
May the Lord give the family strength and comfort at this difficult time. She will be missed. God Bless. Love Micheal Tarrer Sr.
Michael Tarrer Sr.
December 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home
December 5, 2020