AMPY, Elroy C., departed this life November 30, 2020. He is survived by his sister, Patricia Ampy-Banks; brother, Edgar Ampy (Hilda); four children, and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Monday, December 7, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 5, 2020.