James Lewis Davis
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
DAVIS, James Lewis, 80, of North Chesterfield, Va., went on to be with the Lord Wednesday, December 2, 2020. He was preceded by his beloved daughter, LaShan Davis-Lanier. He is survived by his wife, Maria (Friend) Davis; daughter, Regina; sons, Alfred and Anthony (Megan); five grandchildren, one sister and two brothers, a host of nieces and nephews, other family and friends. James retired from Ford Motor Company and National Guard. He loved to cook and talk. Due to Covid-19, we will wait and have a memorial service next year in the spring/summer.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 5, 2020.
