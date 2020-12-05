Menu
Catherine Cousins "Kitty" Mead
MEAD, Catherine "Kitty" Cousins, of Richmond, passed away on November 26, 2020, just two months short of her 100th birthday. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her sons, Jim Mead, Keith Mead (Penny); grandsons, Eric and Adam (Terry) and their children; niece, Debbie Ransone; nephews, Mead, Durwood and Dwight Usry, Mike and Ricky Waters, their wives, children and grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. Monday, December 7, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Private graveside services for family members to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 5, 2020.
