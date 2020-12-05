SPRINGER, James Brock, age 48, passed away suddenly while on vacation in Savannah, Ga., on November 28, 2020. Born in Fairmont, W.Va., to Hugh Brock and Candace McDonald, James lived in many places over his lifetime from beautiful Australia to the middle-of-nowhere, Pa. He met his wife, Merry, while at Virginia Tech. During his time there, he played tenor saxophone in The Marching Virginians until he graduated in 1995. He earned a master's degree from VCU in 2015. For the past 10 years, James has been an innovative member of McKesson Corporation's IT division. Growing up, James loved playing basketball with friends. He was also a rugby player, which his son later picked up. He loved canoeing (and flipping) on the New River, taking his whole family with him. James had a competitive spirit and played all sorts of games. He loved coaching his children's sports teams and attending their band concerts. One of his kids recently graduated from Tech and continued his Marching Virginians legacy. With Merry as coach of multiple swim teams, James always stood by her side, helping with anything she needed and cheering on his babies. He was a beloved father, son, uncle, co-worker and friend. He will be missed greatly. James is survived by his wife, Merry; his children, Alex, Julia, Aidan and Gabriella; his parents, Hugh and Candace; and his brother, Tom (Nikki). A memorial service will be held Sunday, December 6, at 2 p.m. at Crestwood Presbyterian Church for a limited number of guests. The service will also be live streamed on the church's Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to International Justice Mission (ijm.org
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.