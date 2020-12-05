CLEVENGER, Jennifer Louise, nee Frank, had her final curtain call on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Jennifer was brilliant, talented, loving, caring and quirky. She made a life and home with her husband, Jeff Clevenger, who also survives her. In addition to having a successful career as a Senior Business Analyst with the Markel Corporation, she had an equally successful life as an actor. Jennifer was beautiful physically and spiritually. Jennifer was born in Maryland to John and Margaret Louise Frank, who predeceased her. She is also survived by her siblings, Mary Margaret, Michael and Phil; her in-laws, numerous nieces and nephews, countless friends and coworkers. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to her two charitable preferences, the SPCA (your local chapter) or the Theatre Artists Fund of Greater Richmond.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2020.