Jennifer Louise Clevenger
CLEVENGER, Jennifer Louise, nee Frank, had her final curtain call on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Jennifer was brilliant, talented, loving, caring and quirky. She made a life and home with her husband, Jeff Clevenger, who also survives her. In addition to having a successful career as a Senior Business Analyst with the Markel Corporation, she had an equally successful life as an actor. Jennifer was beautiful physically and spiritually. Jennifer was born in Maryland to John and Margaret Louise Frank, who predeceased her. She is also survived by her siblings, Mary Margaret, Michael and Phil; her in-laws, numerous nieces and nephews, countless friends and coworkers. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to her two charitable preferences, the SPCA (your local chapter) or the Theatre Artists Fund of Greater Richmond.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
2 Entries
Jeff, I never had the pleasure of meeting Jennifer but I'm certain she was special. Please accept my sincere condolences.
JENNIFER BERNDT
December 5, 2020
Jeff, I am so saddened by your loss! I will hold You and your Family in the light.
Steve Siegfried
December 5, 2020