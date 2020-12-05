QUARLES, Luther Linwood "Big Lou", 66, of Richmond, Va., passed suddenly on Monday, November 30, 2020. He was born January 1, 1954, in Louisa County, Va. He was the son of the late Luther Quarles and Josephine Allen Quarles; and preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Demetrius White and Kenneth Anthony; and devoted friend, Welton Allen. Linwood is survived by his wife, Pafina Hayden Quarles; son, Kevin Linwood Quarles; two grandchildren, Kayla Nelson and Kevin Venable; one great-granddaughter, Karmen Nelson; eight sisters, two brothers; stepmother, Pauline Bowles Quarles; five brothers-in-law, one sister-in-law; one aunt, Maybell Quarles Washington; devoted friends, Shirley Fenner, David McLaughlin; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. His remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, 2530 Dogtown Road, Goochland, Va., where a viewing will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Pleasant Plain Baptist Church, 2465 Lindsay Road, Gordonsville, Va.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 5, 2020.