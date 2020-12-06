KINDERVATER, Nancy Allison, died November 10, 2020. She is survived by her children, Robert A. Kindervater Jr. (Susan), Gayle Parrish (Brian); her grandchildren, Michael Parrish (Caroline), Megan Rother (Ted), Ashley Stickley (Ben); as well as her great-grandchildren, extended family; and her best friend, Hildi Bottom. Nancy was predeceased by her husband of 44 years, Robert A. Kindervater Sr.



After graduating from Grace Hospital School of Nursing, Nancy enjoyed a long career as an RN at Retreat Hospital, eventually moving into their Inservice Education Department. At the time of her retirement, she was Director of Risk Management at Henrico Doctors' Hospital.



Nancy was a very active and beloved member of Trinity United Methodist Church; a lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority; and a member of the Executive Board of Commonwealth Women's Club. Prior to his death, she and our dad enjoyed and were active with Tuckahoe Square Dance Club.



Our mom was so very proud of her family and we will surely never forget her impact on our lives and all our memories and family traditions. We are forever grateful for the love and support we received from her church family during her illness and after her death. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be planned when restrictions are lifted. Please consider donating in Nancy's memory to United Methodist Family Services (UMFS).



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.